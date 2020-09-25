Coronavirus in Indore: Traders’ voluntary weekend lockdown from Saturday

Indore: In view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, from

Saturday (September 26), traders will observe voluntary lockdown on weekends.

As a result, prominent markets will remain closed on both the days. The big markets include Siyaganj, Mahrani Road, Jail Road, Chhawani, Sarafa, Cloth Market etc.



This was decided at a meeting of over 80 different traders' Associations of the city held with Collector Manish Singh at his office on Tuesday. The meeting of the traders was held under the aegis of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the biggest representative body of different traders associations of the city. The traders expressed their resolve to observe voluntary lockdown in their markets on weekends. And From Monday to Friday, the business hours will end at 6 pm. They authorised the district administration to take action against the erring merchant or shops.



Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and

Industry said this system will remain in force till October 15, after which the collector will be review the situation.



Associations involved



Indore Note Book Association, Indore Electric Association, Indore

Sona-Chandi Association, Pipe and Sanitary Dealers Association,

Association of Marble and Granite Indore, Cloth Market Merchant, The

Siyaganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant, Indore Rice Merchants

Association, New Siyaganj Merchant Association, Siyagaj Conference

Association, Indore Tea Merchant Association, New Bagad Ranipura,

Shastri Market, Pujya Shri Sindhi Bartan Bazaar Panchayat, Jail Road,

MG Road, Kothari Market, Maharaja Complex Merchants Association, All

India Transport, All India Grain Traders, All India Motor Transport

Congress West Zone, Loha Mandi Parcel & Fleet Honors Association,

Tiles and Sanitary Ware Association, Dawa Bazaar, Sapna Sangeeta Road,

Marothia Bazar, Timber Market, Dry Fruit Association joined the

decision.