Coronavirus in Indore: Traders’ voluntary weekend lockdown from Saturday

Indore: In view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, from
Saturday (September 26), traders will observe voluntary lockdown on weekends.
As a result, prominent markets will remain closed on both the days. The big markets include Siyaganj, Mahrani Road, Jail Road, Chhawani, Sarafa, Cloth Market etc.
This was decided at a meeting of over 80 different traders' Associations of the city held with Collector Manish Singh at his office on Tuesday. The meeting of the traders was held under the aegis of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is the biggest representative body of different traders associations of the city. The traders expressed their resolve to observe voluntary lockdown in their markets on weekends. And From Monday to Friday, the business hours will end at 6 pm. They authorised the district administration to take action against the erring merchant or shops.
Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and
Industry said this system will remain in force till October 15, after which the collector will be review the situation.
Associations involved
Indore Note Book Association, Indore Electric Association, Indore
Sona-Chandi Association, Pipe and Sanitary Dealers Association,
Association of Marble and Granite Indore, Cloth Market Merchant, The
Siyaganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant, Indore Rice Merchants
Association, New Siyaganj Merchant Association, Siyagaj Conference
Association, Indore Tea Merchant Association, New Bagad Ranipura,
Shastri Market, Pujya Shri Sindhi Bartan Bazaar Panchayat, Jail Road,
MG Road, Kothari Market, Maharaja Complex Merchants Association, All
India Transport, All India Grain Traders, All India Motor Transport
Congress West Zone, Loha Mandi Parcel & Fleet Honors Association,
Tiles and Sanitary Ware Association, Dawa Bazaar, Sapna Sangeeta Road,
Marothia Bazar, Timber Market, Dry Fruit Association joined the
decision.
FP VIEW: Good sense has prevailed on the traders and this is an inspiring aspect that people have realised the importance of safety protocols and when masses react, the outcome is encouraging. Administration, police etc can enforce rules, but it is important for a city, district, state and nation to realise their own good and unless this happens... a society will never improve in a wholesome way