Indore: Choithram Mandi shut down from today

Indore: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable Mandi, which is commonly known as Choithram Mandi, will be closed indefinitely from Friday. However, the supply of the green vegetable may not be severely affected as the farmers have started selling their produce outside the Mandi ever since Covid-19 pandemic started.



The strike call has been given by United Struggle Committee of the employees of the Mandi Board, which is opposing the agriculture reforms bills passed by the Centre recently. The in-charge office of the Choithram Mandi issued an order on Thursday informing all stakeholders of the Mandi including traders, loaders and brokers that the Mandi will remain closed from Friday for an indefinite time.

Mandi traders said that though the supply of green vegetables might not be affected that a major extent, but supply and fruits to the market might be affected.