Indore: Man from Rajasthan arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh

Indore: A man from Rajasthan was arrested while he was trying to sell brown sugar in Azad Nagar area on Wednesday. The police recovered brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh in the international market from the accused and he is being questioned about his source of drugs.

On the instruction from the senior officials, ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya has constituted a team to keep an eye on the people indulged in supplying drugs in the city. The team received information that a person is roaming to sell brown sugar on the service lane in Kohinoor Nagar under Azad Nagar police station jurisdiction. After the tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by Azad Nagar police team reached the mentioned place and caught the suspect. He introduced himself as Mohammad Sharif, a resident of Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

Police checked his pocket and recovered brown sugar in a plastic packet. According to the police, about 19 grams brown sugar was recovered from the accused and the brown sugar is worth Rs 4 lakh in the international market. The accused was booked under relevant section of the NDPS act and started an investigation to know about the person who provided the drugs to him.

He is being questioned about the people whom he sold the brown sugar so far. Police believed that he took the drugs from Rajasthan to sell it in the city.