Coronavirus in Indore: List of containment zones in the city as on July 7

Crossing the 7 lakh mark, India has now taken the third spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus. The nation has so far tested over a crore case with over 22,252 new cases, Health Ministry data revealed on Tuesday. Fresh 467 deaths pushed its toll to 20,160 as the recovery rate went past 60 percent.
According to the Ministry data, out of 7,19,665 cases so far 4,39,947 have recovered while 2,59,557 remain active.
In Indore, as many as 78 new coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.
The tally of coronavirus cases in the district has reached 4,954 and the cumulative toll climbed to 249.
3,838 people have been discharged from hospitals in Indore after the treatment for the disease.
Here is the full list of containment zones in the city as on July 24:
Balda Colony- Balda Colony, Samajwad Nagar, Wardhman Nagar, MOG Line
Chatripura- Chatripura, Arjunpura, Joshi Mohalla, Katju Colony
Malharganj- Malharganj, Raj Mohalla, Mahant Complex
Juna Risaala- Juna Risaala, Marathi Mohalla, Shastri Colony, Ahilya Paltan, Shankar Ganj
Sikandrabad Colony
Khajuri Bazaar- Khajuri Bazaar, Peer Gali, Bhoi Mohalla, Gafoor Khan ki Bajariya
Bada Sarafa- Bada Sarafa, Dhan Gali, Pinjara Baakhal
DRP Line
Snehlata Ganj- Snehlata ganj, Nayapura
North Toda- North Toda, Ranipura, Daulatganj, Haathipala
Jabran Colony- Jabran Colony, Marimata ka Bageecha, Alaa pura, Chandrabhaga, Bheemgir Gali
Nandlal Pura- Nandlal Pura, Koyla Bakhal, Bakshi Gali
Azaad Nagar- Azaad Nagar Main, Moosa Khedi, BHEL Colony, Netram Ka Bageecha
Govindnagar- Govindnagar Kharchaa
Kushwah Nagar- Kushwah Nagar, New Prince Nagar
Kamla Nehru Nagar Wadganga- Kamla Nehru Nagar, Shaheed Hemu Colony, Penjaan Colony, Shiromal Nagar, Kumharkhaadi, Durga Colony, Brahmbagh, Khadrakhedi
Janta Colony- Janta Colony, Chatrapati Nagar, Mahavir Nagar
Navlakha- Janki Nagar, Janki Nagar Extension, Ashok Nagar
Chandan Nagar- Chandan Nagar, Chandu wali Gali, Loha gate road
Sindhi/Sadham- Sindhi Colony, Sadhu Waswani Nagar, Jeevan Dee Colony
Khajrana A- Isaac Colony, Habib Colony, Sheh Shah Suri Nagar, Patel Nagar Daulatbagh
Khajrana B- Rajeev Nagar, Bengali Colony, Gandhi Gram
Khajrana C- Amaan Nagar, Samrat Nagar, Dilip Nagar, Daudi Colony Khijrabad
Patnipura, Malwa Mill- Patnipura, Goma ki Phel, Pancham ki Phel, Kaji ki chaal, Rustom ka Bageecha, Lala ka Bageecha, Nehru Nagar, Rupesh Yadav Nagar, Somnath Ki Chaal
Bhagirathpura- Bhagirathpura
Pardeshipura- Pardeshipura, Kulkarni ka Bhatta, Nanda Nagar, Janta Quarters, Adarsh Vijasan Nagar
Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow
Koyla Bakhal, Taal Mohalla, Luniyapura, Rajmohalla, Bhoi Mohalla, Gulaab Nagar/Khan Colony
Pigdambar, Harsola, Nagarparishad Mhow Ganv, Amrpaali, Banjari
Lashkar Line, Banda Basti, Gawli Palasiya
Nagar Parishad Manpur, Kaneriya
