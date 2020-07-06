Coronavirus in Indore: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'.
Despite being kept under four phases of lockdown and two phases of controlled unlock, India has now taken the third spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus. India's coronavirus count has reached 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 19,268 deaths.
In Madhya Pradesh, the state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 15,004 positive cases and 608 deaths. Ten deaths have been reported in last 24 hours.
Indore accounts for 4,833 positive cases followed by Bhopal with 3,240 cases and 109 deaths.
On Sunday,the rate of positive patients of COVID-19 in the city was recorded 3.08 percent as 43 patients tested positive out of 1,404 samples reports received. With this, the total number of patients reached to 4876.
With these 43 patients, the tally of total cases in the district has reached to 4,876, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.
With two more deaths, the cumulative toll of the district has reached 246.
No death was reported on Sunday but the department officials added two deaths of April which were not included earlier. “These deaths were not reported earlier as their medical reports were found to be COVID positive. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.
COVID-19 RELATED CONTACT INFORMATION:
COVID-19 Tele survey through 1921
Indore Corona Call Center : 0731- 2567333 (8 AM to 8 PM)
Call Center Toll Free Number : 104 (24 x 7)
Helpline numbers:
0731- 2537253 or
0755-2527177 or
1075 or
+91-11-23978046
CORONA RELATED WEBSITE LINK
https://mohfw.gov.in
https://www.mygov.in/hi/covid-19/
WHO CORONA ADVISORY
www.health.mp.gov.in
www.nhm.gov.in
www.mohfw.nic.in
www.mponline.gov.in
www.digitalindia.gov.in
LIST OF RED HOSPITALS (COVID HOSPITALS) IN INDORE:
Manorama Raje TB Hospital (MRTB)
Maharaja TukoJirao Hospital (MTH)
Aurobindo Hospital
Index Medical College
Other hospitals like Prashanti Hospital Simrauli Road Mhow, Mayur Hospital and research Centre news Ring Road, Gokuldas Hospital Near Dhakkan vala Kuan, Suyash Hospital Pvt Ltd near MGM Medical College, Shri Arihant Hospital and Research Centre Gumasta Nagar, Synergy Hospital Scheme Number 74 Vijay Nagar, Vishesh Hospital Geeta Bhawan and many others have been placed under Green Hospital. The hospitals falling under Green Hospital List have been ordered to reserve a ward (few bed) for the treatment of COVID patients, if any, and provide them primary aid as per the case.
Special appeal by Collector Indore
In a special appeal, collector Manish Singh has urged the denizens to come forward and lend a helping hand by doing financial contribution in the fight against coronavirus. In this campaign, any person, institution, organization, businessman or industrialist who wants to give financial contribution through the relief fund, can deposit the donation amount either through RTGS or by cheque. The contribution amount will be used to provide PPE kits and other materials for the protection of doctors, health workers, para medical staff, police, administration and municipal employees engaged in the treatment of corona patients.
Details of the bank account as given by the Collector:
ACCOUNT NAME: “Indian Red Cross Society, Indore”
BANK: State Bank of India
ACCOUNT NO. 30502479374
IFS CODE: SBIN0010139
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)