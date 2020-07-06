Coronavirus in Indore: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'.

Despite being kept under four phases of lockdown and two phases of controlled unlock, India has now taken the third spot in the list of nations worst hit by coronavirus. India's coronavirus count has reached 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 19,268 deaths.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state's tally on Sunday evening stood at 15,004 positive cases and 608 deaths. Ten deaths have been reported in last 24 hours.

Indore accounts for 4,833 positive cases followed by Bhopal with 3,240 cases and 109 deaths.

On Sunday,the rate of positive patients of COVID-19 in the city was recorded 3.08 percent as 43 patients tested positive out of 1,404 samples reports received. With this, the total number of patients reached to 4876.

With two more deaths, the cumulative toll of the district has reached 246.

No death was reported on Sunday but the department officials added two deaths of April which were not included earlier. “These deaths were not reported earlier as their medical reports were found to be COVID positive. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.