Coronavirus in Indore: Infection rate reaches to 3.08 percent as 43 test positive

Indore: Rate of positive patients of COVID-19 was recorded 3.08 percent on Sunday as 43 patients tested positive out of 1,404 samples reports received. With this, the total number of patients reached to 4876.

No death was reported on Sunday but the department officials added two deaths of April which were not included earlier. With this the number of deaths in city reached 246. “These deaths were not reported earlier as their medical reports were found to be COVID positive. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 60-year-female of Shivshakti Nagar, and 58-year male of Brijeshwari Main succumbed to the disease during treatment,” the CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 92,863 and total number of samples tested positive are 4876. As many as 1356 samples were tested negative on Sunday. “We have taken as many as 1380 more samples,” he added. As many as 849 patients are going under treatment . A total of 3781 patients were discharged.