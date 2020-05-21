Coronavirus in Indore: Girl tests negative, goes home, tests positive again; back in hospital

Indore: Strange are the ways of coronavirus. A Negative now and positive in a few moments! Sample this, chaos-like situation prevailed among the family members of a 16-year-old girl when she tested positive again after four days of being discharged from the hospital. She was discharged after her samples had tested negative.!

According to her mother, she was admitted to Choithram Hospital after being tested positive. “She was discharged on May 16 after her samples report tested negative. Earlier, her two reports were tested positive and later two reports negative,” she said adding “This is for the third time when her sample tested positive again after tested negative. She didn’t show any symptoms except for mild fever initially. Hospital had taken her samples while discharging for confirmation which was tested positive.”

Her mother said that her daughter was in home quarantine and was sent to hospital again on Wednesday. It is probably the first such case in Indore when the patient was tested positive after being discharged.

WHAT DOCTORS SAY

Senior pulmonologist of Choithram Hospital Dr Pradeep Jain said the patient was discharged after her samples tested negative and she didn’t have any symptoms for more than seven days.

“It is not the first case when any patient tested positive after being negative. It happens due to the samples taken from different patch having different concentration of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, HoD of Respiratory Medicine Dr Salil Bhargava said that number of such cases is very less.

“Dead cells in the sample also get it tested positive. If a patient doesn’t have any symptoms, he/she could not spread infection. Virus active in anybody is confirmed through culture test which we do not prefer as the prevalence of cases is high,” Dr Bhargava said.

CMHO UNAWARE

However, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia expressed unawareness over such case and said that he didn’t have any information.

“I am not aware of any such case. I will ask the team to report about the same,” he added.