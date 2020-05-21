Good news for Indore: Coronavirus intensity reduced in city, death rate comes down from 11% to 3.86%

Indore: There is good news from the corona front and it comes from city's Red Zones. The intensity of the coronavirus is reducing and the mortality rate has also come down from the earlier 11 per cent to 3.86 per cent, which is around the national average.

This was revealed at a meeting of the expert committee constituted to review clinical protocols related to the management of COVID-19 positive cases held at divisional commissioner's office on Thursday.

In the meeting, Dr VP Pandey, head of the department of medicine, MGM Medical College informed that NRB (Non-Rebreather Mask) is being used in the city to give oxygen to patients who are not getting better even after giving oxygen through the nose. With the use of the mask, which is used in oxygen therapy, the patients are breathing properly.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi who reviewed the death audit during the meeting said it was a matter of comfort and satisfaction that death rate had come near the national average. "This shows we are on the right track," he said.

Tripathi had a challenge for the medical fraternity. He said that instead of undertaking 10 per cent death audit as mandated by the government, all cases of death due to COVID-19 should be investigated and a death audit report should be prepared.

A detailed review of COVID-19 treatment plan was done and Dr Salil Bhargava briefed the commissioner. Tripathi instructed to the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal to organise a webinar of specialist doctors in all the districts of the division and train them so that they are able to follow the treatment plan correctly.