Coronavirus in Indore: DAVV employees demand Rs 50 lakh insurance cover before resuming work

Indore: Terrified by coronavirus, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) non-teaching employees on Friday posed a condition before the university administration before resuming the work.

DAVV Employees (Non-Teaching) Association has demanded Rs 50 lakh insurance against death due to coronavirus for every employee on duty during lockdown period and thereafter till the COVID-19 pandemic ceases.

In a statement, association president Anil Yadav said the coronavirus infection has taken the form of epidemic in Indore, which is epicentre of Covid-19 in the state.

“The measures taken by the government to prevent infections have started showing results thereafter, orders are being issued by the government to open the offices with certain conditions. DAVV has also are received orders for reopening,” Yadav said.

He stated that the entire Indore division is under DAVV jurisdiction. All the university’s non-teaching staff have to go to affiliated colleges in the division for official work. Plus, applications are also to be accepted from the students and their parents at DAVV. Due to such exposure to different people, there is a possibility of employees getting infected. Our request is that DAVV administration should give us benefit of government’s scheme of Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to coronavirus warriors.

The association also stated that according to the guidelines of the government, both the RNT and UTD campuses of the university should be fully sanitized so that students, teachers, officers and employees can be prevented from coronavirus infection.

Applications of students to be accepted online

The university has decided to develop a mechanism wherein applications and complaints from students are accepted online.

This decision was taken in a meeting of heads of teaching department held at university auditorium on Friday. Around 35 heads and officers were present in the meeting which was chaired by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

Citing Covi-19 scare, the meeting decided to lessen the direct interaction between employees and students on the RNT Marg campus where applications for academic documents and complaints were accepted.

“Instead of a physical window for accepting applications, there will be an online window soon,” DAVV media incharge Dr Chandan Gupta said.

A decision was also taken to open teaching departments for santization and cleaning work from next week.

“HoDs with minimum staff will got to the departments and get the buildings sanitized. For academic purpose, the decision for opening the departments will be taken after May 31 when guidelines from the same will come from the government,” Gupta said.

He stated that initially the departments will be opened only for teaching and non-teaching staff. “The decision to call students will be taken later on,” he added.

It was also decide to open libaray but student can’t study inside. They, however can get the books issued.