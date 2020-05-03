Coronavirus in Indore: 54-year-old critical patient recovers, 121 patients cured and discharged

Amid all the scary news of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients and their death, Saturday brought good news for Indore as 121 people were discharged from various hospitals and Covid Care Centers.

It is probably the highest number of patients discharged in a single day from any city.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, as many as 54 patients discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, which is the biggest lot of patients discharged so far. Similarly, 9 patients discharged from Choithram Hospital and 1 from MRTB Hospital.

“We also discharged 19 patients from President Park, 27 from Water Lily and 11 from Robert Nursing Home. These patients were positive but asymptomatic due to which they were kept in a Covid Care Centers where immunity boosters were given to them,” Dr Jadia said.

He said that many other patients have also recovered from the disease and they will also be discharged from the hospitals soon.

Patients who were discharged include the age group from 12 to 71 years old.

54-year-old critical patient recovers

One of the patients, Abdul Wahid (53), discharged from MRTB Hospital had been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

According to HoD of respiratory medicine in MGM Medical College Dr Salil Bhargava, “He was admitted with severe breathlessness and cough with spo2 75 % on room air. He was admitted in respiratory ICU1 which is the designated area for patients with severe ARDS as per triage protocol. He was referred to MRTB centre as a confirmed COVID case. MRTB COVID centre is host to most of the serious ARDS patients of COVID.”

The patient showed severe bilateral pneumonia. He was kept on non-invasive ventilation for 12 days. His inflammatory markers were too high. Gradually he responded and then he was shifted to step down ICU once he came off the ventilator.

Now, he successfully discharged from the hospital. He thanked the team of MRTB Hospital for his care and support. He expressed gratitude and said that he was unable to breathe at the time of admission but now recovered well.