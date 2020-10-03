Coronavirus in Indore: 477 test positive, 7 deaths in a day

Indore: As many as 477 patients were found corona positive out of 2,823 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 16.9% and total number of patients reached to 25,928. Seven deaths were also reported taking the toll to 592.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 3,12,127. As many as 2,329 samples were tested negative on Saturday. “We have taken as many as 1700 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 4466 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 20870 patients have been discharged so far.

400 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 400 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.