Coronavirus in Indore: 445 positive cases, 7 deaths in a day

Indore: As many as 445 samples returned positive on Friday. During the day, 2,695 samples were put through test and 2,231 returned negative. With this rate of positive cases now stands at 16.51% and city’s corona tally at 22,129.

Seven deaths were also reported taking toll to 538. According to bulletin released by CMHO, 2,88,420 samples had been tested till Friday night. “We have taken 2,908 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 3,966 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 17,625 patients have been discharged so far.

Besides, 243 patients were added to discharged patients list on Friday.