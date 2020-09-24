Bhopal to follow Indore waste management system

Indore: The protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Rameshwar Sharma (MLA from Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency of Bhopal) and Bhopal municipal commissioner, KVS Choudhary visited the city on Thursday to know about Indore’s waste management system.They were welcomed by Indore collector Manish Singh and Indore municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal at Regional Park. IMC additional commissioner Sandeep Soni was also present.

The duo visited the trenching ground to see the garbage management and the processing plants installed there. They were informed about the segregation of dry and wet garbage as well as the processing of garbage. IMC additional commissioner Soni told them about the door-to-door garbage collection in the city and the use of wet garbage in making manure. Also, he informed them about the dry waste plant where 12 kinds of material were segregated and then recycled into useful material. He also told them about the construction of a park at trenching ground where earlier there used to be mounds of rotting garbage.

The protem speaker and Bhopal municipal commissioner also visited the Bio-gas plant near Choithram Mandi where the wet garbage collected from the mandi is processed in the plant to make a bio-gas.

The protem speaker, Sharma told the officers about the problem of garbage in his constituency. He said that there is no garbage processing or recycling unit in his constituency due to which mountains of garbage can be seen in his area. Due to this problem, nearby water bodies have also got contaminated.

He appreciated the Indore model of garbage processing and said that he will try to replicate such a model and management system in his constituency. He instructed the Bhopal municipal commissioner Choudhary to observe the things minutely and bring similar developments in Bhopal.