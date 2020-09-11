Coronavirus in Indore: 341 positive test positive, seven deaths in a day

Indore: City is creating new record every day. Friday was no exception as 341 cases were reported during the day, setting new record of highest cases in a day. Earlier, the highest in a day was 326 reported on Thursday.

Around 2,838 samples were put to test during the day. The rate of positive cases was recorded at 12.02% and number of patients at 16,431. With seven deaths during the day, toll now stands at 451.

According to CMHO bulletin, 2,47,665 samples had been tested till Friday night.

“We have taken 1,324 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 4,776 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 11,204 patients have been discharged so far.