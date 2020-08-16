Coronavirus in Indore: 214 new cases reported, no death on August 15

Indore: COVID-19 positive patients mark 200 again as 214 patients were found out of 3855 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.55 percent and total number of patients reached to 9804.

No death was reported on Independence Day and total number of deaths remained at 342, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 175649 and total number of samples tested positive are 9804. As many as 3624 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“We have taken as many as 2995 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 3184 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 6278 patients have been discharged so far.