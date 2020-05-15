Coronavirus in India: Four more people win COVID-19 battle in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

Ratlam: Four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

As per official information, 23 patients have either been discharged or sent for home isolation. Now, the GMC has only five COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment.

As per the health bulletin of May 14, since Lockdown 1.0 came into effect on March 25, a total of 900 samples of suspected patients have been taken. Of these, 28 were found positive.

At present, the area has seven containment areas while four containment areas have been de-notified. Survey of 67,695 persons has been completed in the containment zones of the district.