Coronavirus in India: Indore's civic body allows sale of milk for two at resident's door-steps on Monday

The number of positive patients of COVID-19 has been increasing rapidly in Indore as seven more patients have been tested positive on Monday. Meanwhile, one more patient in Ujjain has also tested positive.

With 32 positive cases , including five from Ujjain, Indore is the epicentre of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the bulletin released by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, 74 samples were tested on Sunday out of which 8 tested positive including seven from Indore and one from Ujjain.

New patients tested positive from Indore includes a 61-year-old male from Ahilya Paltan, admitted to Bombay Hospital, a 42-year-old male from North Hathipala, a 32-year-old male from Ravi Nagar, 53-year-old male patient from Azad Nagar, 32-year-old woman, 35-year-old male and 19-year-old male (all residents of Sairam Colony). All these patients are admitted to MRTB and MY Hospital.

A 38-year-old male from Ujjain has been admitted to Ujjain’s hospital.

Three of the new positive patients had contact history with positive patients while department is trying to get details of other patients.

Health Department and administration has also sent 55 more people who came in contact with positive patients to quarantine centre on Sunday late night.

Medical College had received as many as 74 new samples on Sunday out of which 70 samples are only from Indore. These samples are of various hospitals including 21 of MRTB Hospital and MY Hospital, 43 of MTH (sent by CMHO, Indore), 4 of Bombay Hospital, 2 of CHL Hospital including on patient of Rajasthan, 2 of Dhar, 1 of Dewas and 1 of Khandwa.