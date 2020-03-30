Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 38,000; Turkey's 10,000

PM Modi shares yoga videos to showcase his fitness routine during lockdown
During yesterday’s Mann Ki Baat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly, says PM Modi.
Tamil Nadu company donates humanoid robots to govt hospital for delivering medicines to patients
Tamil Nadu: A pvt software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to govt hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at COVID19 isolation ward. 4 of these robots are currently ready for use. Hospital's Dean says "They'll be used if dist admn permits"
Trump extends national social distancing guidelines to April 30
US President Donald Trump said that the national social distancing guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus will be extended to April 30. "We will be extending our guidelines to April 30, to slow the spread," Trump said at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing held on Sunday at the White House Rose Garden. "On Tuesday, we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data and strategy to the American people."
Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 38,000; Turkey's 10,000
Iran announced 2,901 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the total number of confirmed cases soared to 38,309; Meanwhile, the total number of infections in Turkey approached 10,000. Also, the death toll from the disease reached 2,640 in Iran, while 12,391 patients have recovered. Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the number of infected people has taken a downward trend in 13 Iranian provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths: Reuters
Mumbai Police check passes and identity cards of people amid lockdown
Mumbai: Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during CoronavirusLockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway.
