Corona Update: 441 test positive, six deaths in a day

Indore: As many as 441 patients were found positive out of 3,112 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 14.17 percent and total number of patients reached to 28199. Six deaths were reported taking death toll to 621.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 3,27,499. As many as 2,649 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

“We have taken as many as 2067 more samples today,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 4150 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 23,428 patients have been discharged so far.

482 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 482 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.