Indore: Post Vyapam..What an IDA; No hiring spree, most jobs outsourced

Indore: For the last seven years since the Vyapam scam broke out… most civic departments have not called for vacancies or recruitments. Most jobs are either outsourced or the thrust is towards privatization. And thus the youths’ hopes of getting secured government jobs have gone for a six.



In this manner, the Indore Development Authority, which already has limited staff, has now turned towards the contractual system.



The IDA’s officers and other employers are retiring as per rule but the vacuum is not being filled. On an average around 20 employees get retired each year. Among the retired employees, every year two to three class-1 and class-2 officers get retired. The retired officer’s duties get allotted to another IDA officer along with their previous duties which is increasing their workload.



According to the data collected from the establishment department of the IDA, in 2020 till now, 20 employees have retired. Of these 20 retired employees, there are two executive engineers, IDA executive engineer (retd) Raman Mahajan and IDA EE (retd) NL Mahajan. Along with them are two sub-engineers, retd Shekharsingh Thakur and retd Pramod Kumar Garg. Apart from these, revenue inspector Mahesh Jain and others got retired.



Similarly, in 2021, as many as 19 IDA employees will get retired which includes IDA superintendent engineer SS Rathore, PRO SN Mishra, assistant engineer Premchand Jain and other employees.



According to IDA's, chief executive officer, Vivek Shrotriya, IDA has now started a contractual system in which IDA floats tenders of the required work and then on the contract basis issues the tender to a private company.



“The government departments have the permission to float tenders for their requirements of work”, said CEO Shrotriya.