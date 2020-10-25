Corona Update: 142 test positive, two deaths in Indore

Indore: Number of positive patients dropped to the lowest of what was recorded in last two months. City also sees a drop of over 100 cases in a day as 142 patients were found positive out of 4881 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.95 percent and total number of patients reached to 33459.

Two deaths were reported taking total deaths to 679, so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 382560. As many as 4726 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department has taken only 1150 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen test. As many as 3340 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 29440 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 159 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.