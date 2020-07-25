Latest corona vaccine update: AIIMS administers first dose of Covaxin to 30-year-old Delhi resident

Few more participants would be given the vaccine on Saturday after their screening reports come. AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.

In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS. The second phase would include around 750 volunteers from all 12 sites together, Rai said.

Phase I of the vaccine trial will be done on healthy people aged 18-55 years having no co-morbid conditions. Women with no pregnancy will also be selected to be a part of the trial in the first phase. In the second phase, 750 people will be recruited between 12-65 years, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said. Already, around 1,800 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS, he had said.

"In the first phase we see the safety of the vaccine which is of primary importance and the dose range is also calculated," he said. There are three formulations of the vaccine, and each subject will be given any one of the formulation in two doses two weeks apart.The first 50 will get the lowest strength dose of the vaccine. If it is found to be safe in them, then it will be given to another 50 patients in high doses, acording to Rai.

COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), had recently got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).