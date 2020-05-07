Corona Impact: Two men caught while breaking lock of liquor shop in Indore

Two persons were caught while they were breaking the lock of a country-liquor shop in Lasudia area on Wednesday. They were caught by the manager and an employee and were handed over to the police where they were booked.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that a case was registered on the complaint of Sushil Shivhare of Nanda Nagar. Shivhare in his complaint stated that the shop is closed and sealed by the excise department due to lockdown in the city. He along with an employee Abhishek were sitting at the Ahata (a place to consume liquor) near the shop when they heard the sound of banging of the shutter of the liquor shop. They came out of Ahata and found two persons breaking the lock of the shop. They caught them and informed the police about the incident. The accused were identified as Prince and Akash, residents of Vinoba Nagar. They were booked under Section 457 of the IPC .

Excise officials check liquor shops, bars

In view of the rising cases of theft at liquor shops, a team of Excise Department led by circle in-charge Nitin Ashapure checked the shops in Banganga area late on Tuesday night. The officials checked the security at the shops and also at ars of the city.

The liquor shops were sealed after the announcement of curfew and lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the city in the last week of March. In the subsequent weeks, several incidents of theft were reported from liquor shops across the city in which thieves decamped with liquor worth lakhs of rupees. There were also reports of the sale of liquor illegally, and the Crime Branch arrested two liquor store manager and several other people in that connection.