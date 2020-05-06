Indore: I am here to take on coronavirus, says newly appointed IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal

The new commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Pal here on Tuesday said that she was in Indore to take on coronavirus.

“Or else, why would I be called here to Indore which was already doing so well on cleanliness,” she asked media persons who went to take her first reaction after she took over charge as new IMC commissioner late on Tuesday night.

Pal replaces Asheesh Singh who was one of the most successful municipal commissioner of Indore.

“Being successful is not the criteria. Sir (Asheesh Singh) was told to look after Ujjain so someone was needed here. He and others recommended my name so I am here,” Pal said.

She has come to Indore at a time when it tops the state in the number of coronavirus patients.

She stated that the IMC would work with distr[ict administration to get things right here.

“I know how Manish Singh works. And he knows how I work. There will be greater understanding,” she said,