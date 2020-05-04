Coronavirus in Indore: Bad news for Green Zone, 2 Pvt hospital doctors test positive

Indore: A chaos-like situation prevailed among health and administrative officials on Monday when two doctors of a private hospital, falling under Green Category, were tested COVID-19 positive. Moreover, these doctors were seeing patients till Monday morning.

Shocked by finding these doctors positive, health department immediately sent both them to home quarantine as they were asymptomatic and have stopped admitting patients.

Administration has planned to seal the hospital on Tuesday morning after discharging three patients admitted in the hospital.

“Two of the doctors of Arpan Hospital, located at Rajwada, were tested positive. These doctors were found positive after their samples were tested in a private laboratory. These asymptomatic doctors have been sent to home queantine,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia reiterated.

He added that the department has started contact tracing of the doctors and also of the patients who came in contact with these doctors in the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh said that the hospital will be sealed on Tuesday after discharging admitted patients and will get in sanitized fully.

“Small hospitals and nursing homes couldn’t follow the precautions to remain safe from COVID-19 infection due to which we will seal the hospital,” he said adding “No clinic of any doctor is allowed to open due to the same reasons. We have directed the doctors to provide consultation on call basis and it will be continued.”