Corona Impact: No CET this year, admission on merit basis in DAVV

Citing coronavirus outbreak in the country, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in all likelihood will not be holding the common entrance test (CET) for admissions in professional courses offered by its teaching departments.

“CET is a national level exam held in around 25 cities across the country. Due to coronavirus scare, we won’t be in a position to hold CET this year. We may admit students on the basis of their merit in qualifying exams,” said an officer wishing anonymity.

He stated that he does not wish to be quoted as it is yet to be announced officially.

“Through in principle, we have decided to skip CET this year but a final decision is still to be taken,” he stated.

Around 10 teaching departments of DAVV, including Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, School of Economics, School of Commerce, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Law, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Pharmacy and School of Data Sciences participate in CET for admissions.

The entrance test is conducted in all major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Allahabad, Bhopal, Raipur, Kota, Kolkata etc.

Around 18,000 students apply for admission against nearly 2200 seats every year.

For the last three years, the CET has been held online. Last year, the CET was scrapped as it was marred by technical glitches which led to the ouster of the then vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

After scrapping CET, the DAVV had conducted admission on the basis of merit of students in the qualifying exams.

Some officers were of a view that the same pattern should be followed this year too but the professors of the DAVV were for an entrance test.

Generally, applications for CET are called in April and exams are held in June. April is about to end but no CET notification has been issued which is also an indication that the university is not going to hold the exams this year.

No CET even if academic session starts in September

Every year, the academic session starts on July 1. But this year as the country is reeling under coronavirus scare, a panel constituted by University Grants Commission recommended for starting session in September. Even if that happens, we will not be in a position to hold CET as it is unlikely that the fear of coronavirus would end by that time also. The fear won’t end till vaccine is developed and it may take, as per scientists, at least six months so the exam is unlikely this year,” the university officer stated.