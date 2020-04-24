Indore: City records highest number of cured patient, 37 back home from clutches of deadly coronavirus

Indore: Amid the whines and fearful dashboard numbers every morning, there's a piece of GOOD NEWS. As many as 37 patients were discharged from four hospitals of the city after defeating COVID-19 on Friday. This is the highest number of patients discharged in a day in city so far. Total number of patients discharged will increase to 114.

These patients also include two IPS officers, a doctor of MY Hospital and two people from Khargone.

As many as 25 patients were discharged from Index Medical College, 2 from Choithram Hospital, 7 from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, and 3 from MRTB Hospital.

“I am happy that I successfully defeated the deadly disease. I got good care and treatment in Choithram Hospital. I am thankful to the staff and doctors,” said IPS Aditya Mishra, TI of Manpur Police Station.

Similarly, Dr Kabir Kaushal of anesthesia department in MY Hospital too said the same words with the advice for people to stay at home as doctors are risking their lives for them.

Another IPS Amit Tolani too appreciated the treatment and care in SAIMS while Somi Naik, resident of Siddhipuram Colony, thanked the doctors of Index Medical College.

All those discharged from the hospitals have the same message and appeal to people... stay at home to remain healthy and to prevent the disease.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also reached Index Medical College to express gratitude towards the doctors and staff of the hospital.

“Indore never gets defeated by anything and it will win over the disease as well,” he said.

DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra and Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi also reached the hospital to motivate the patients and staff.