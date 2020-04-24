Indore defeats corona trends even as city witness 1,029 COVID-19 cases in 20 days

As many as 84 people tested COVID-19 positive in Indore on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,029. While number of coronavirus cases rose from 4 to 1,029 in the city, #IndoreDefeatsCorona started trending on Twitter.
According to a report by LiveHindustan.com, a central government team had visited Indore on Thursday to investigate the sudden rise in number of cases in 20 days. The team found lockdown rules were not strictly followed in the city.
But, even as the numbers went up in just 20 days, netizens took to Twitter with #IndoreDefeatsCorona to hail the state government and health workers.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
While the situation might be looking a bit grim, but amidst all this, there’s also a positive new that 26 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in Indore and will be soon discharged from hospital. These 26 patients, who underwent treatment at Index Hospital, have tested negative twice for coronavirus.
As per the figures, the city's COVID-19 death rate till Thursday is 5.61 per cent (53 have died so far), which is more than the national average. According to official figures, till Friday morning, the city is one the worst affected cities in Madhya Pradesh.
