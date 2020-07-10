Corona Impact: IIM-Indore's IPM course aptitude test postponed for 2nd time

Indore: In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) has deferred the aptitude test for admission in its five-year after-school course i.e. Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).
“IIM Indore has decided to postpone the IPM aptitude test (IPM-AT 2020) which was scheduled on July 25. The new date of the test will be announced in the next few days depending upon the situation,” said a press release issued by IIM Indore.
The institute has advised candidates to regularly check their registered email ID and IIM Indore’s website for the announcement regarding the new date and other relevant information for IPM Aptitude Test.
This is for the second time that the exam has been postponed.
Initially, the aptitude test was scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak the institute had postponed the exam.
In mid-May, the institute has fixed the exam date on July 25 anticipating that the coronavirus impact will lessen.
Contrary to the anticipation of the institute, the coronavirus situation worsened with the country seeing more than 25,000 infections in a day on July 9.
The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.
Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through a world-class education.
About exam
IPM AT is national level exam of two-hour duration. Candidates will have to answer questions in every section within 40 minutes each. The entrance exam tests the applicant’s aptitude, logical reasoning and proficiency in English and Mathematics. For every correct answer, candidates get given four marks and they lose one marks for incorrect answer. However, no marks are lost if candidates do not attempt any question.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)