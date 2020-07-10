Corona Impact: IIM-Indore's IPM course aptitude test postponed for 2nd time

Indore: In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) has deferred the aptitude test for admission in its five-year after-school course i.e. Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

“IIM Indore has decided to postpone the IPM aptitude test (IPM-AT 2020) which was scheduled on July 25. The new date of the test will be announced in the next few days depending upon the situation,” said a press release issued by IIM Indore.

The institute has advised candidates to regularly check their registered email ID and IIM Indore’s website for the announcement regarding the new date and other relevant information for IPM Aptitude Test.

This is for the second time that the exam has been postponed.

Initially, the aptitude test was scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak the institute had postponed the exam.

In mid-May, the institute has fixed the exam date on July 25 anticipating that the coronavirus impact will lessen.