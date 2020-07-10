Coronavirus in Indore: With rise in COVID-19 cases, district administration to ban visit to city's tourist spots

People will not be allowed to visit tourist places around Indore, as large crowds were seen gathering despite the coronavirus outbreak and calls for social distancing. There will be a ban on visiting places like Patalpani, Kalakund and Choral.

Official orders will be issued by Indore collector Manish Singh regarding the same.

On Thursday, the rate of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 3.01 per cent with 44 out of 1,461 samples testing positive taking the number of cases in Indore to 5,087.

No death took place on Thursday but department officials added three more deaths of April which were not included earlier taking toll to 258.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as patient died as suspected case of COVID-19 and their report was found positive after death. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 98, 943 samples had been tested till Thursday night and 5,087 were positive. As many as 1,399 samples tested negative on Thursday.

As many as 883 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3,946 patients have been discharged so far.