Cops shocked as 528 mobiles with same IMEI number in Indore

Indore: More shocking than surprising for the police, as many as 528 mobile phones with same International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) are running in Indore. Each mobile phone is supposed to have its unique IMEI number which remain the same even if the phone number is changed. Crime Branch has reached 62 phone owners with the same IMEI and seized their phones and informed the Police Headquarters in Bhopal and the Ministry of Home Affairs as well.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Amrendra Singh changing IMEI number or any manipulation in it is an offence under the Central government rule; ‘Prevention of Tampering of the Mobile Device Equipment Identification Number Rules 2017’.

“During investigation, we have found that 528 mobile phones were working on same IMEI after which we locate 62 such phones and seized them. We have been interrogating the phone owners and getting details from where they got the phones or where the IMEI numbers were changed,” Singh said.

The seized phones are worth around Rs 10 lakh.