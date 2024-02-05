Congress Denies Existence Of Lord Shri Ram: Devda | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda inaugurated BJP election management office of Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha constituency here in Barwani district on Monday. MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Lok Sabha in-charge Subhash Kothari, Lok Sabha convenor Antar Singh Arya and Barwani and Khargone BJP district president Kamal Nayan Ingle and Rajesh Rathore were present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, they all participated in the Lok Sabha-level mega conference of the party workers. Addressing the workers, chief guest Devda said, "Everyone in BJP works as an ordinary worker and thanks to the workers, today the party has reached from zero to peak.

We are workers of such a party which is the party of Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, whose dreams were fulfilled today by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Our party does not work for power but to serve the country."

Taking the Congress to task, he said, "Our party's Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated Lord Shri Ram and built a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Congress is the only party which denies the existence of Lord Shri Ram and talks about eradicating Sanatan Dharma."

"Modi government abolished Article 370 from the country while Congress opposed it. When Triple Talaq was abolished, Congress opposed it." During this, MP Gajendra Singh Patel honoured Devda by presenting him bow and arrow.