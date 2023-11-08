Cong With SP Would Have Won 160 Seats: Patwari

Jitu Patwari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing war of words between Congress leaders and Samajwadi Party’s supremo Akhilesh Yadav, over seat sharing among I.N.D.I Alliance, former minister and co-chairman of Madhya Pradesh Campaign Committee Jitu Patwari said they would have got more seats if they had contested elections together.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Patwari said, “We would have got 160 seats had we contested the election as alliance partners, which is more than the expected 155 seats Congress is going to win.”

He was replying to a media query over Congress equation with other parties of I.N.D.I Alliance and also added that he is not a big politician to comment on the matter.

Patwari also clarified Kamal Nath’s comment over I.N.D.I Alliance and said “Nath had said that it’s our internal matter and we would sort it out. Nath never said that there was any division in the alliance, as is being made out by a section of the media.”

Patwari said that I.N.D.I Alliance has been formed for the general elections and not for the states. Parties are free to go solo in the states.

