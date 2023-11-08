Indore-Patna Special Train From Thu Till November 30

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing festive season, Western Railway is running Mhow-Patna-Mhow Festival Special Trains on special fare.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, five pairs of Festival Special trains have been notified including Mhow-Patna-Mhow Festival Special trains.

Train No. 09343 Mhow-Patna Special will depart from Mhow every Thursday at 18.30 hrs. and reach Patna at 18.30 hrs. the next day. The train will run from 9th November to 30th November. Similarly, Train No. 09344 Patna-Mhow Special will depart from Patna every Friday at 21.30 hrs. and reach Mhow at 23.55 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 10th November to 1st December, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Indore, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara & Danapur stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches. The booking for Train Nos. 09343 will open from 8th at all PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

