Concern Raised Over Colonisation On Vaishy Tekri In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees who reached Vaishy Tekri on Buddha Purnima on Thursday expressed anger over the colonies being built around the Tekri and encroachment. The Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha said that if the encroachment occurring here is not stopped soon, the people of Buddhist community will come out with a protest movement.

Mahasabha president Ramdas Jawade, Manoj Nagdeve and Jyoti Bhele said that two Buddhist stupas are located in Kanipura at a distance of about 5 km from the city. It is known as Vaishy Tekri. Considering the history of this tekri, it has been declared protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. As a form of faith, the followers of Buddhism of Ujjain have been organising fairs and other programmes every year.

Buddha Purnima celebrated

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, offerings were made to the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at Tower Chowk led by Buddhist Dharma Guru Dr Sumedh Thero. Devotees undertook the three refuges (Trisharan) and five precepts (Panchsheel). Dr Hari Babu Kataria, the president of the Ujjain Buddhist Society, extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of the 2568th Buddha Purnima.

18K Yagyas performed

On Buddha Purnima, 'Grihe Grihe Yagya' was organised in lakhs of houses globally. On the call of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar, Shantikuj, Haridwar, Yagya was performed in about 18,000 houses in Ujjain district under the campaign.