 Coloniser Arrested For Cheating Plot Buyers In Badnawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreColoniser Arrested For Cheating Plot Buyers In Badnawar

Coloniser Arrested For Cheating Plot Buyers In Badnawar

Shinde reported that he and many other applicants had purchased plots in the Gajanan Nagari colony, each paying over Rs 5 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
article-image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a coloniser involved in a fraudulent scheme concerning the Gajanan Nagari residential colony, located on Barnagar Road, near Badi Chowpatty. Satish Vilas Rao Narhar Shettywar, the accused, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by Basant Kumar Shinde, a resident of Trimurti Nagar, Dhar.

Shinde reported that he and many other applicants had purchased plots in the Gajanan Nagari colony, each paying over Rs 5 lakh. Despite settling the full payment, the coloniser failed to register the plots, leaving many buyers without legal ownership. After repeated false assurances from Shettywar, he and his associates reportedly absconded, locking the colony's office.

Read Also
Four Caught In Raisen After Pardhi Gang’s Failed Robbery In Burhanpur
article-image

The land for the colony was developed on property owned by Anil Hoti and for over a decade, buyers have faced obstacles in securing their investments. Many residents have expressed their frustration, having lodged complaints and even petitioned the High Court for justice.

The court had mandated action within a specified timeframe, leading to the recent arrest. Upon his arrest, Shettywar was produced before judicial magistrate Jasvita Shukla, where police sought remand for further investigation. The court granted remand until Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him
Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's 'Illegal' Detention; Watch Video
Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's 'Illegal' Detention; Watch Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety For Citizens Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety For Citizens Ahead Of Polls

The news of the coloniser's arrest has drawn the attention of other plot-holders who have faced similar issues with unregistered plots in various colonies across the city. As investigations continue, authorities are urged to address these ongoing grievances and ensure justice for all affected residents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coloniser Arrested For Cheating Plot Buyers In Badnawar

Coloniser Arrested For Cheating Plot Buyers In Badnawar

Four Caught In Raisen After Pardhi Gang’s Failed Robbery In Burhanpur

Four Caught In Raisen After Pardhi Gang’s Failed Robbery In Burhanpur

Indore Bizman & Nephew Looted Of Gold Jewels Worth ₹15 Lakhs Outside Residence; Miscreants Flee On...

Indore Bizman & Nephew Looted Of Gold Jewels Worth ₹15 Lakhs Outside Residence; Miscreants Flee On...

VIDEO: 'He Did Not Let Me Sleep Empty Stomach,' DSP Santosh Patel Meets Vegetable Vendor Friend 14...

VIDEO: 'He Did Not Let Me Sleep Empty Stomach,' DSP Santosh Patel Meets Vegetable Vendor Friend 14...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 11: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 11: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know