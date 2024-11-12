Coloniser Arrested For Cheating Plot Buyers In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a coloniser involved in a fraudulent scheme concerning the Gajanan Nagari residential colony, located on Barnagar Road, near Badi Chowpatty. Satish Vilas Rao Narhar Shettywar, the accused, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by Basant Kumar Shinde, a resident of Trimurti Nagar, Dhar.

Shinde reported that he and many other applicants had purchased plots in the Gajanan Nagari colony, each paying over Rs 5 lakh. Despite settling the full payment, the coloniser failed to register the plots, leaving many buyers without legal ownership. After repeated false assurances from Shettywar, he and his associates reportedly absconded, locking the colony's office.

The land for the colony was developed on property owned by Anil Hoti and for over a decade, buyers have faced obstacles in securing their investments. Many residents have expressed their frustration, having lodged complaints and even petitioned the High Court for justice.

The court had mandated action within a specified timeframe, leading to the recent arrest. Upon his arrest, Shettywar was produced before judicial magistrate Jasvita Shukla, where police sought remand for further investigation. The court granted remand until Monday.

The news of the coloniser's arrest has drawn the attention of other plot-holders who have faced similar issues with unregistered plots in various colonies across the city. As investigations continue, authorities are urged to address these ongoing grievances and ensure justice for all affected residents.