Four Caught In Raisen After Pardhi Gang’s Failed Robbery In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a calculated strike, the notorious Pardhi gang from Raisen district stormed into the residence of Raunak Jain, a prominent building material businessman in Nepanagar tehsil of Burhanpur district.

The gang members, prepared for a hefty loot, left with far less than they expected, barely escaping police pursuit through a trail marked by abandoned motorcycles and surveillance footage. In the early hours of Monday, as darkness still cloaked the streets, the gang broke into Jain’s home, anticipating a jackpot of two crore rupees.

The heist took a violent turn as Jain and his wife, who tried to resist, were assaulted by the intruders. However, the gang’s plan went awry when they only managed to seize one lakh rupees in cash. Determined not to leave empty-handed, they seized gold jewellery, including a bracelet, a ring, a mangalsutra, and bangles, before making a quick exit.

Getaway marked by stolen bikes and stone pelting After the robbery, the gang stole six motorcycles from nearby homes to aid their escape. Fuel issues forced them to abandon two bikes along the route, while the remaining four were discarded near Burhanpur’s railway station. By dawn, they had caught the Danapur Express to Khandwa and eventually made their way to Raisen.

Police efforts to track down the gang involved a painstaking search through over 500 CCTV cameras across Nepanagar and Burhanpur. The trail led them to Gulgaon’s nearby forest, where a police raid ensued. Despite a brief encounter where stones were hurled at the officers, four gang members – Ajay alias Bolki Mongia, Sujit Pardhi, Kanjaria Pardhi and Kalu Pardhi – were apprehended.

Revealed masterminds and recce details

Interrogations unveiled Anil Sapera and Soni Mongia as the masterminds behind the heist, who had surveyed Jain’s property during the recent Navaratri fair, carefully planning the robbery. Yet, nine of their accomplices, including key figures like Anil Sapera, Sachin alias Bablu Pardhi, Gani Pardhi and Gangaram Pardhi, remain at large. Police remain vigilant, with search operations intensifying across Raisen district.

High-stakes heist foiled

Despite months of planning and a meticulous escape strategy, the Pardhi gang's bold endeavour ended far from their anticipated windfall. The suspects are expected to be brought to justice soon, with authorities hopeful that the arrest of the remaining gang members will shed further light on this audacious heist.