Indore News: 3 Killed, 25 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least three persons were killed while around 25 people were injured, three of them critically, after a tractor-trolley in which they were sitting overturned while crossing a culvert under the Chandrawatiganj police station area on Monday at around 6.30 pm.

Two women died on the spot, while a girl succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The injured people have been referred to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

Indore (Rural) SP Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said the labourers were working in agricultural fields in Ratan Khedi village and were heading back to their homes in Bibi Khedi and Hariya Khedi after finishing their day’s work. As the tractor approached a culvert, the driver reportedly lost control and it overturned along with the trolley, SP Bhutia added.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Collector Shivam Verma directed officials to ensure immediate medical assistance and placed MY Hospital and Aurobindo Hospital on alert. CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani confirmed that the health department teams were operating in emergency mode to provide necessary aid.