 Indore News: 3 Killed, 25 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns
Indore News: 3 Killed, 25 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns

Indore News: 3 Killed, 25 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns

Two women died on the spot, while a girl succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least three persons were killed while around 25 people were injured, three of them critically, after a tractor-trolley in which they were sitting overturned while crossing a culvert under the Chandrawatiganj police station area on Monday at around 6.30 pm.

Two women died on the spot, while a girl succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The injured people have been referred to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

