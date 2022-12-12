Collector to officers: Hold Krishak Pathshala at block-level in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): During a review meeting, Dhar collector Priyank Mishra ordered officials to organise Krishak Pathshala at block-level to make farmers aware of Chief Minister's Narwai Management Scheme.

Collector Mishra also instructed officials to check road condition, cleanliness, unnecessary hoardings, banners, street lights ahead of the visit of representatives of G20 countries in Indore in February 2023.

He said that all arrangements should be made for the stay of guests in PWD Guest Houses in Dhar and Mandav. Collector asked officials to send proposals for beautification of Mandav's Munj Sagar pond and other tourist places, public accessible complex and streetlights.

He also instructed that proper arrangements be made for the promotion and sale of Bagh print under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme. During this, the paramedical staff of Nalchha and Mandav should render their services in rotation.

Three day "Art for Change" workshop started

Under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Government, Culture Department and UNICEF, a three-day 'Art for Change' workshop started at Government Music and Fine Arts College, Dhar.

On Monday, the first day of the workshop was inaugurated by Atul Kalbhanwar, Public Participation President of Government Music and Fine Arts College, Dhar, Mr. Sabir Iqbal, an expert on WASH on behalf of UNICEF. After the inaugural session, a discussion session on the topic was organized.

The two topics of the workshop 'Shiksha Rahe Jaari' in school and at home and nutrition of mother and child were discussed in detail including presentation to the participants. After this, detailed information was given to the participants on the third topic of the workshop, Environment, Water Conservation and Swachh Bharat Mission.

