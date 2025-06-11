Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’ | FP Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena held a meeting to review project ‘Jhabua Ki Udaan’ and discuss the action plan. During the meeting, she directed officials to conduct physical tests for candidates applying for the open batch of police recruitment for both boys and girls.

Following the physical tests, a six-month free coaching programme will be started for those who qualify. This programme will also target other uniformed recruitments, including Agniveer, Agnivayu, Jail Prahari and Forest Prahari, providing physical training alongside coaching.

Additionally, the collector instructed the formation of a committee to operate the Central Library in district, which will include principals and educationists. The committee will oversee library's operation and determine its opening hours.

The results of the 10th and 12th examinations from the last session were satisfactory. To improve future results, targets should be set as soon as the new school year begins.

Collector Meena also emphasised the need for career counselling for 10th-grade students, advising that they be informed about career opportunities based on their chosen streams in 11th grade. Professional counsellors from Navodaya Vidyalayas will provide this guidance. Assistant collector Ashish Kumar and other officials were present.