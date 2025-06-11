 Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCollector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’

Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’

Following the physical tests, a six-month free coaching programme will be started for those who qualify

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’ | FP Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena held a meeting to review project ‘Jhabua Ki Udaan’ and discuss the action plan. During the meeting, she directed officials to conduct physical tests for candidates applying for the open batch of police recruitment for both boys and girls.

Following the physical tests, a six-month free coaching programme will be started for those who qualify. This programme will also target other uniformed recruitments, including Agniveer, Agnivayu, Jail Prahari and Forest Prahari, providing physical training alongside coaching.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: No End To Dog Bite Menace In Dhar city
article-image

Additionally, the collector instructed the formation of a committee to operate the Central Library in district, which will include principals and educationists. The committee will oversee library's operation and determine its opening hours.

The results of the 10th and 12th examinations from the last session were satisfactory. To improve future results, targets should be set as soon as the new school year begins.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Collector Meena also emphasised the need for career counselling for 10th-grade students, advising that they be informed about career opportunities based on their chosen streams in 11th grade. Professional counsellors from Navodaya Vidyalayas will provide this guidance. Assistant collector Ashish Kumar and other officials were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farmers Troubled By Delay In Tara Valley Reservoir Repairs In MP's Tanda

Farmers Troubled By Delay In Tara Valley Reservoir Repairs In MP's Tanda

Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’

Collector Reviews Project 'Jhabua Ki Udaan’

Madhya Pradesh: No End To Dog Bite Menace In Dhar city

Madhya Pradesh: No End To Dog Bite Menace In Dhar city

Meghalaya Police Gets 8-Day Custody Of Sonam Raghuvanshi & 4 Others To Gather More Proof; Cops To...

Meghalaya Police Gets 8-Day Custody Of Sonam Raghuvanshi & 4 Others To Gather More Proof; Cops To...

New Wild Life Rescue Centres To Be Set Up In MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav Before Gujarat Visit

New Wild Life Rescue Centres To Be Set Up In MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav Before Gujarat Visit