 Madhya Pradesh: No End To Dog Bite Menace In Dhar city
Madhya Pradesh: No End To Dog Bite Menace In Dhar city

The campaign to catch dogs in the district has nearly stopped

Praveen TomarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: No End To Dog Bite Menace In Dhar city | FP Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A retired teacher was bitten by dogs in Dhar on Tuesday, highlighting the growing menace of stray dogs in the district.

The campaign to catch dogs in the district has nearly stopped. In Dhar city alone, 9 people face dog attacks daily. This month, 261 people have been bitten by dogs, yet Dhar Municipality remains inactive on this serious issue.

Four months ago, an 11-year-old child died from a dog bite in Dhar. Even after this tragedy, neither municipal officials nor district administration took proper action, claimed residents. District hospital records show new dog bite cases arrive every day, far exceeding normal levels.

The situation is worsening rapidly. In May alone, 179 anti-rabies injections were administered. Last year's district-wide data is shocking - 11,936 people were bitten by dogs, averaging 36 attacks daily.

Current figures are even worse. From April to June, about 38 people were bitten daily, bringing the total to 2,711 cases. The retired teacher's attack on Tuesday serves as another reminder of this crisis.

CMO Vikas Dabar said that a dog-catching team has arrived and campaigns will begin soon. However, some organisations oppose these efforts, citing Animal Protection Act.

