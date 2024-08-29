Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security For Hospital Staff, Patients

Collector Karmveer Sharma chairing meeting of private hospital operators | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid protests by doctors against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, collector Karmveer Sharma convened a crucial meeting with private hospital operators and doctors.

The meeting aimed to establish comprehensive security measures across both private and government hospitals to ensure the safety of medical staff and patients.

During the meeting, several important guidelines were outlined: All private hospitals are required to install CCTV cameras throughout their premises. Adequate lighting must be provided in hospital areas during nighttime to enhance safety.

Specific arrangements should be made to safeguard the safety of female staff and patients. District administration will conduct periodic inspections of private hospitals. Hospitals must maintain a record of their security guards and cleaning staff, which will be accessible to the police.

Mobile numbers of local administration and police officers should be prominently displayed on notice boards within hospital premises. Hospitals must also ensure that fire safety measures are in place.

Small clinics operated by private doctors are also mandated to adhere to these security instructions.

In the event of any incidents, such as molestation or other forms of violence occurring within hospital premises, both the duty doctor and the hospital operator will be held responsible.

SP Dharmaraj Meena, additional collector Rekha Rathore, CMHO MS Chauhan, civil surgeon Amar Singh Chauhan, SDM Bhaskar Gachle, other officers, and doctors of private hospitals were present.