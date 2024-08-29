 Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security For Hospital Staff, Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCollector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security For Hospital Staff, Patients

Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security For Hospital Staff, Patients

During the meeting, several important guidelines were outlined: All private hospitals are required to install CCTV cameras throughout their premises.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Collector Karmveer Sharma chairing meeting of private hospital operators | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid protests by doctors against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, collector Karmveer Sharma convened a crucial meeting with private hospital operators and doctors.

The meeting aimed to establish comprehensive security measures across both private and government hospitals to ensure the safety of medical staff and patients.

During the meeting, several important guidelines were outlined: All private hospitals are required to install CCTV cameras throughout their premises. Adequate lighting must be provided in hospital areas during nighttime to enhance safety.

Read Also
MONSOON FURY: Heavy Rains In Gujarat Disrupt Rail Services; 9 Trains, Including Rajdhani Express,...
article-image

Specific arrangements should be made to safeguard the safety of female staff and patients. District administration will conduct periodic inspections of private hospitals. Hospitals must maintain a record of their security guards and cleaning staff, which will be accessible to the police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)
WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
WWE Star Sheamus Makes Shocking Statement About Real Madrid After Borussia Dortmund Jersey Gift; Video
Mumbai: Jains To Observe Paryushan Parva, Major Religious Festival, On August 31
Mumbai: Jains To Observe Paryushan Parva, Major Religious Festival, On August 31
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma To Lead Road Show For Global Investment Summit 2024 In Mumbai On August 30
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma To Lead Road Show For Global Investment Summit 2024 In Mumbai On August 30

Mobile numbers of local administration and police officers should be prominently displayed on notice boards within hospital premises. Hospitals must also ensure that fire safety measures are in place.

Small clinics operated by private doctors are also mandated to adhere to these security instructions.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh To Be Promoted As Clean, Green & Safe Destination At 39th IATO Convention
article-image

In the event of any incidents, such as molestation or other forms of violence occurring within hospital premises, both the duty doctor and the hospital operator will be held responsible.

SP Dharmaraj Meena, additional collector Rekha Rathore, CMHO MS Chauhan, civil surgeon Amar Singh Chauhan, SDM Bhaskar Gachle, other officers, and doctors of private hospitals were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security...

Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security...

Congress Demands Action Against Erring Officers In Custodial Death

Congress Demands Action Against Erring Officers In Custodial Death

West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips Of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full...

West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips Of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full...

Indore: Colossal Fire Erupts At Indore’s Ola Electric Showroom Near Geeta Bhawan; Traffic...

Indore: Colossal Fire Erupts At Indore’s Ola Electric Showroom Near Geeta Bhawan; Traffic...

Diversion Of 26 Trains Extended Till Oct 20; Check Full List & Route

Diversion Of 26 Trains Extended Till Oct 20; Check Full List & Route