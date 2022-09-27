e-Paper Get App
CM in Dewas today, to take part in Pride Day celebrations  

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of administration officials was chaired by collector Chandramouli Shukla and additional collector  Mahendra Singh Kavache regarding the arrival of Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Dewas on September 27.  Dewas has organised a three-day programme during Navratri to commemorate its Pride Day and CM is scheduled to visit the city to take part in the "Chunri Yatra" to be held on the second day.

In the meeting, Kavache directed all the district officers to discharge their assigned duties well. He added, the CM should receive a grand and memorable welcome to the city. A meeting of the CM would be held at Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium, Vikas Nagar and thereafter Chunari  Yatra will start for Shankh Dwar. About 51 thousand devotees will participate in it. During the meeting, deputy collector ShivaniTaretia and Priyanka Mimrot along with other district officers were also present.

