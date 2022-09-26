Dewas: Daredevils team all set to make city single-use plastic-free

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Daredevils team of Dewas launched a cleanliness campaign under the "Indian Cleanliness League" with the objective of making the city free of single-use plastic.

During this, a cleanliness rally was organised from Dewas Tekri's Shankh Dawar to the temple of Goddess Tulja Bhawani on the hill. The mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal, commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, solid-waste management committee in-charge Dharmendra Singh Basis and many other officials also participated in the campaign by helping in cleaning the pathway to the temple from the entrance. They also instructed the passers-by to throw the litter in the dustbin rather than here and there.

Addressing the campaign, the commissioner said that every citizen should participate in the rally and contribute to making the city a single-use plastic-free zone. Similarly, mayor representative Durgesh said that everyone should play their part in the cleanliness campaign to make the city more clean and green. On this occasion, BJP leader Bharat Chaudhary, health officer Saurabh Tripathi, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, and others were also present.

Read Also Dewas: Ways to conserve electricity taught in workshop on energy literacy