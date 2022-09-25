Dewas: Ways to conserve electricity taught in workshop on energy literacy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on "Energy Literacy" was conducted by Shri Krishnajirao Pawar Government Post Graduate College Dewas on Saturday under the instructions of the New and Renewable Department.

On this occasion, professor of geography Dr Venu Trivedi was invited as the key speaker. He explained numerous ways to save electricity at home, institutions, and other places. Addressing the programme, Trivedi said that everyone should be aware of how to conserve and utilise the best forms of energy like solar and wind to generate electricity. District legal aid secretary Niharika Singh and 10 MP Battalion, Ujjain Subedar Nirmal Singh were present as the chief guests.

Niharika gave detailed information on new and renewable energy in her address. She also wanted the people to understand nature and protect its five major elements including water, land, forest, people and animals. Eco Club in-charge Prof Jitendra Singh Rajput also informed about the working of "Usha App" and its benefits to the people. In the end, an oath to conserve energy was administered by National Cadet Corps (NCC) officer Lt Sanjay Gadge to all the participants and guests.

On this occasion, Dr BS Jadhav, Dr VidyaMaheshwari, Dr SPS Rana, and NSS and NCC cadets of the college were also present, informed Eco Club in-charge Prof Jitendra Singh Rajput.