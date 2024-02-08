Cloth Market Association Elections: Five New Members In Executive Body, Bakliwal Gets Most Votes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Cloth Market Merchants Association election were declared on Wednesday, a day after voting was held to elect 21 members for the executive body.

During the counting of votes, 28 votes were found invalid. On the basis of 767 valid votes, 21 candidates who got more votes were declared elected to the executive post. Arun Bakliwal got the maximum 643 votes. Outgoing president Hansraj Jain stood at ninth position in terms of number of votes.

A total of 35 candidates were in the fray for 21 executive posts. Among the 21 members elected in the latest elections, five are new faces.

Similarly, four members who were part of the previous executive body have faced defeat. The newly elected body will convene a meeting in two-four days to decide the posts of the president, secretary vice-president, treasurer and two joint ministers.

If a unanimous decision regarding the posts is not taken in the meeting, then there will be re-elections in the association to elect the office bearers and all the member traders of the organisation will cast their votes.

Members of president Hansraj Jain's group are believed to have dominance in the latest executive body. However, other contenders are also pushing for the post of president. In such a situation, there is little hope of a unanimous decision.

Newly elected executive votes

- Arun Bakliwal (643)

-Satyanarayan Sarada (625)

-Chandraprakash Gangwal (621)

-Nirma lSethi (598)

-MukeshTongya (590)

-Nandkishore Neema (552)

-Girishkumar Kabra (549)

-Narendra Neema (547)

-Hansraj Jain (528)

-Manoj Neema (521)

-Hemant Vohra (512)

-Rajneesh Chordia (509)

-Rakesh Kakani (503)

-Kailash Mungad (484)

-Vineet Kumar Kochhar(471)

-Hemant Kumar Patni (464)

-Himmatlal Jain(464)

-Shiv Kumar Jagwani (462)

-Ramesh Rajani (457)

-Gyanchand Sancheti (431)

-Rajesh Azad (412)