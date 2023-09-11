Classical Singing, Pakhawaj Play, Group Dance Bring Mega Event To A Close

Classical singing (L), Pakhawaj play (M) and group dance (R) were the highlights of closing ceremony of Shravan Mahotsav in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee organised the 18th Akhil Bhartiya Shravan Mahotsav 2023, the ninth Saturday of Shiv Sambhavam, on September 9.

The first presentation in the undertaking of worshipping Nataraja Shri Mahakaleshwar with the rains of classical singing, instrument and dance, classical singing was performed by Shaunak Abhishekh of Mumbai.

His classical Dhrupad singing began with the restrictions of Vilambit-Madhya-Drut in Raga Jhinjhoti. The presentation ended with a bhajan. He was accompanied by Ramendra Solanki on tabla, Abhed Abhishekh on harmonium and Raj Shah on vocals.

The second presentation was Pakhawaj recital by Gyaneshwar Sawant of Mumbai. Sawant began the presentation with Adital Kundav Singh Maharaj’s theka, the parena-bandhis of senior artistes of Kundav Singh Gharana, after Parvati Durga Stuti, the presentation ended with Rela Tihai in Shiva Stuti. He was accompanied by Swanand Datar on Harmonium Lehra, Vaibhav Mestri on Pakhawaj and Ghanshyam Bhai Patel on Tanpura.

The last presentation was Kathak dance by Mridangacharya Pt Ramdas Kala Sangam under the direction of Dr Poonam Vyas of Ujjain. The presentation began with Nataraja Vandana’s ‘Jai Dev Nataraja’.

The second presentation bore the story of Shri Rameshwar worship by Lord Shri Ram before conquering Lanka with Jab Ram Dhun Tankarayo.

The presentation ended with Ghan-Ghumad Ghir Aayi Badriya bandish based on the rainy season.

The programme was accompanied by Chandrashekhar Vyas on harmonium and singing, Gyaneshwar Sawant on Pakhawaj, Vinayak Sharma on Tabla and Ghanshyam Bhai Patel on Tanpura.

