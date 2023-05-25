Class X results: Alirajpur students pip counterparts in big cities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Defying lack of teaching facilities and resources, students from tribal-dominated Alirajpur have once again performed well in high school board exams. Kids from the district not only out-performed their big city counterparts but also secured top position in terms of highest passing percentage in districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.
The state-wide pass percentage this year is 63.29 with 5,15,955 students out of total 8,15,364, clearing the examination. In comparison to over-all state pass percentage, Alirajpur’s pass percentage stands at 76.46 with 78.59% of girls and 74.67% of boys tasting success.
Alirajpur is followed by Neemuch and Dewas in second and third spots with pass percentage of 73.3 and 68.16 respectively.
The pass percentage in Indore division too was marginally above the state-level. In the Indore division, the pass percentage was pegged at 64.88%, with girls outperforming boys once again. The pass percentage of girls was 69.10 against 60.85 boys.
In the Indore division this year total, 1,18,101 students appeared in the exam, the third highest after Jabalpur and Bhopal divisions, while Ujjain division, with 88,159 students, had the lowest number of students.
In terms of first division getters, Indore division stayed at last in all seven divisions of the state with 59.29%, while Gwalior division with 74.31% stood at the top of the list, followed by Ujjain division with 67.74% and Sagar division with 66.89%.
Meanwhile, 8,20,014 students, including, 4,20,841 boys and 3,99,173 girls had registered for the High School exam. Around 4,650 of them skipped exams, including 2,996 boys and 1,654 girls, and 8,15,364 appeared in board exam, including 4,17,845 boys and 3,97,519 girls.
The board withheld the results of 46 students, including 32 boys and 14 girls citing different reasons, while cancelling 116 students' exams, including 85 boys and 31 girls.
This year, about 41.63% of students, who appeared in the exam scored first division, precisely 3,39,441 students, including 1,56,259 boys and 1,89,182 girls, while the total pass percentage stands around 63.29, including 60.26% boys and 66.47% girls.
Divisional-level Stats
Gwalior
Regular Boys Girls Total
APPEARED 74424 53801 128225
I DIVISION 30385 24938 55323
TOTAL PASS 41962 32479 74441
Sagar
APPEARED 52411 50431 102842
I DIVISION 20374 23473 43847
TOTAL PASS 32230 33319 65549
Rewa
APPEARED 55451 58989 114440
I DIVISION 21691 23060 44751
TOTAL PASS 33515 35165 68680
Ujjain
APPEARED 46708 41451 88159
I DIVISION 17416 21271 38687
TOTAL PASS 28211 28894 57105
Indore
APPEARED 60448 57653 118101
I DIVISION 19683 25750 45433
TOTAL PASS 36778 39840 76618
Bhopal
APPEARED 64711 64746 129457
I DIVISION 24080 31876 55956
TOTAL PASS 39065 44955 84020
Jabalpur Division
APPEARED 63692 70448 134140
I DIVISION 22630 32814 55444
TOTAL PASS 39978 49564 89542
DISTRICT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE
Guna District
REGULAR BOYS GIRLS TOTAL
REGISTERED 6734 5452 12186
ABSENT 38 23 61
APPEARED 6696 5429 12125
I DIVISION 2620 2812 5432
TOTAL PASS 3817 3684 7501
% PASSED 57.00 67.85 61.86
Mandsaur District
REGISTERED 7466 6673 14139
ABSENT 53 45 98
APPEARED 7413 6628 14041
I DIVISION 2834 3415 6249
TOTAL PASS 4700 4704 9404
% PASSED 63.40 70.97 66.97
Neemuch District
REGISTERED 3618 3341 6959
ABSENT 32 13 45
APPEARED 3586 3328 6914
I DIVISION 1512 1964 3476
TOTAL PASS 2449 2619 5068
% PASSED 68.29 78.69 73.30
Ratlam
REGISTERED 5951 6065 12016
ABSENT 64 45 109
APPEARED 5887 6020 11907
I DIVISION 1904 2740 4644
TOTAL PASS 3269 3885 7154
% PASSED 55.53 64.54 60.09
Ujjain
REGISTERED 9327 8089 17416
ABSENT 81 31 112
APPEARED 9246 8058 17304
I DIVISION 3410 4264 7674
TOTAL PASS 5176 5453 10629
% PASSED 55.99 67.67 61.43
Shajapur
REGISTERED 6401 5088 11489
ABSENT 32 14 46
APPEARED 6369 5074 11443
I DIVISION 2571 2718 5289
TOTAL PASS 3872 3545 7417
% PASSED 60.79 69.86 64.81
Dewas
REGISTERED 10551 9562 20113
ABSENT 74 37 111
APPEARED 10477 9525 20002
I DIVISION 3991 4968 8959
TOTAL PASS 6702 6931 13633
% PASSED 63.98 72.77 68.16
Agar Malwa
REGISTERED 3794 2840 6634
ABSENT 64 22 86
APPEARED 3730 2818 6548
I DIVISION 1194 1202 2396
TOTAL PASS 2043 1757 3800
% PASSED 54.77 62.34 58.03
Jhabua District
REGISTERED 4781 4567 9348
ABSENT 55 37 92
APPEARED 4726 4530 9256
I DIVISION 1069 1321 2390
TOTAL PASS 2897 2953 5850
% PASSED 61.29 65.18 63.20
Dhar District
REGISTERED 11007 10326 21333
ABSENT 109 80 189
APPEARED 10898 10246 21144
I DIVISION 3502 4397 7899
TOTAL PASS 6879 7250 14129
% PASSED 63.12 70.76 66.82
Indore
REGISTERED 19757 17988 37745
ABSENT 175 120 295
APPEARED 19582 17868 37450
I DIVISION 7329 9137 16466
TOTAL PASS 12102 12797 24899
% PASSED 61.82 71.62 66.50
Khargone
REGISTERED 7512 8180 15692
ABSENT 40 27 67
APPEARED 7472 8153 15625
I DIVISION 2527 3656 6183
TOTAL PASS 4338 5362 9700
% PASSED 58.05 65.76 62.08
Khandwa
REGISTERED 6658 6854 13512
ABSENT 75 50 125
APPEARED 6583 6804 13387
I DIVISION 1948 3083 5031
TOTAL PASS 3701 4552 8253
% PASSED 56.22 66.90 61.64
Burhanpur
REGISTERED 3444 3192 6636
ABSENT 30 20 50
APPEARED 3414 3172 6586
I DIVISION 1027 1388 2415
TOTAL PASS 1836 2052 3888
% PASSED 53.77 64.69 59.03
Alirajpur
REGISTERED 2810 2354 5164
ABSENT 34 18 52
APPEARED 2776 2336 5112
I DIVISION 893 1014 1907
TOTAL PASS 2073 1836 3909
% PASSED 74.67 78.59 76.46
