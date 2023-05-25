Class X results: Alirajpur students pip counterparts in big cities

Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Defying lack of teaching facilities and resources, students from tribal-dominated Alirajpur have once again performed well in high school board exams. Kids from the district not only out-performed their big city counterparts but also secured top position in terms of highest passing percentage in districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.

The state-wide pass percentage this year is 63.29 with 5,15,955 students out of total 8,15,364, clearing the examination. In comparison to over-all state pass percentage, Alirajpur’s pass percentage stands at 76.46 with 78.59% of girls and 74.67% of boys tasting success.

Alirajpur is followed by Neemuch and Dewas in second and third spots with pass percentage of 73.3 and 68.16 respectively.

The pass percentage in Indore division too was marginally above the state-level. In the Indore division, the pass percentage was pegged at 64.88%, with girls outperforming boys once again. The pass percentage of girls was 69.10 against 60.85 boys.

In the Indore division this year total, 1,18,101 students appeared in the exam, the third highest after Jabalpur and Bhopal divisions, while Ujjain division, with 88,159 students, had the lowest number of students.

In terms of first division getters, Indore division stayed at last in all seven divisions of the state with 59.29%, while Gwalior division with 74.31% stood at the top of the list, followed by Ujjain division with 67.74% and Sagar division with 66.89%.

Meanwhile, 8,20,014 students, including, 4,20,841 boys and 3,99,173 girls had registered for the High School exam. Around 4,650 of them skipped exams, including 2,996 boys and 1,654 girls, and 8,15,364 appeared in board exam, including 4,17,845 boys and 3,97,519 girls.

The board withheld the results of 46 students, including 32 boys and 14 girls citing different reasons, while cancelling 116 students' exams, including 85 boys and 31 girls.

This year, about 41.63% of students, who appeared in the exam scored first division, precisely 3,39,441 students, including 1,56,259 boys and 1,89,182 girls, while the total pass percentage stands around 63.29, including 60.26% boys and 66.47% girls.

Divisional-level Stats

Gwalior

Regular Boys Girls Total

APPEARED 74424 53801 128225

I DIVISION 30385 24938 55323

TOTAL PASS 41962 32479 74441

Sagar

APPEARED 52411 50431 102842

I DIVISION 20374 23473 43847

TOTAL PASS 32230 33319 65549

Rewa

APPEARED 55451 58989 114440

I DIVISION 21691 23060 44751

TOTAL PASS 33515 35165 68680

Ujjain

APPEARED 46708 41451 88159

I DIVISION 17416 21271 38687

TOTAL PASS 28211 28894 57105

Indore

APPEARED 60448 57653 118101

I DIVISION 19683 25750 45433

TOTAL PASS 36778 39840 76618

Bhopal

APPEARED 64711 64746 129457

I DIVISION 24080 31876 55956

TOTAL PASS 39065 44955 84020

Jabalpur Division

APPEARED 63692 70448 134140

I DIVISION 22630 32814 55444

TOTAL PASS 39978 49564 89542

DISTRICT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE

Guna District

REGULAR BOYS GIRLS TOTAL

REGISTERED 6734 5452 12186

ABSENT 38 23 61

APPEARED 6696 5429 12125

I DIVISION 2620 2812 5432

TOTAL PASS 3817 3684 7501

% PASSED 57.00 67.85 61.86

Mandsaur District

REGISTERED 7466 6673 14139

ABSENT 53 45 98

APPEARED 7413 6628 14041

I DIVISION 2834 3415 6249

TOTAL PASS 4700 4704 9404

% PASSED 63.40 70.97 66.97

Neemuch District

REGISTERED 3618 3341 6959

ABSENT 32 13 45

APPEARED 3586 3328 6914

I DIVISION 1512 1964 3476

TOTAL PASS 2449 2619 5068

% PASSED 68.29 78.69 73.30

Ratlam

REGISTERED 5951 6065 12016

ABSENT 64 45 109

APPEARED 5887 6020 11907

I DIVISION 1904 2740 4644

TOTAL PASS 3269 3885 7154

% PASSED 55.53 64.54 60.09

Ujjain

REGISTERED 9327 8089 17416

ABSENT 81 31 112

APPEARED 9246 8058 17304

I DIVISION 3410 4264 7674

TOTAL PASS 5176 5453 10629

% PASSED 55.99 67.67 61.43

Shajapur

REGISTERED 6401 5088 11489

ABSENT 32 14 46

APPEARED 6369 5074 11443

I DIVISION 2571 2718 5289

TOTAL PASS 3872 3545 7417

% PASSED 60.79 69.86 64.81

Dewas

REGISTERED 10551 9562 20113

ABSENT 74 37 111

APPEARED 10477 9525 20002

I DIVISION 3991 4968 8959

TOTAL PASS 6702 6931 13633

% PASSED 63.98 72.77 68.16

Agar Malwa

REGISTERED 3794 2840 6634

ABSENT 64 22 86

APPEARED 3730 2818 6548

I DIVISION 1194 1202 2396

TOTAL PASS 2043 1757 3800

% PASSED 54.77 62.34 58.03

Jhabua District

REGISTERED 4781 4567 9348

ABSENT 55 37 92

APPEARED 4726 4530 9256

I DIVISION 1069 1321 2390

TOTAL PASS 2897 2953 5850

% PASSED 61.29 65.18 63.20

Dhar District

REGISTERED 11007 10326 21333

ABSENT 109 80 189

APPEARED 10898 10246 21144

I DIVISION 3502 4397 7899

TOTAL PASS 6879 7250 14129

% PASSED 63.12 70.76 66.82

Indore

REGISTERED 19757 17988 37745

ABSENT 175 120 295

APPEARED 19582 17868 37450

I DIVISION 7329 9137 16466

TOTAL PASS 12102 12797 24899

% PASSED 61.82 71.62 66.50

Khargone

REGISTERED 7512 8180 15692

ABSENT 40 27 67

APPEARED 7472 8153 15625

I DIVISION 2527 3656 6183

TOTAL PASS 4338 5362 9700

% PASSED 58.05 65.76 62.08

Khandwa

REGISTERED 6658 6854 13512

ABSENT 75 50 125

APPEARED 6583 6804 13387

I DIVISION 1948 3083 5031

TOTAL PASS 3701 4552 8253

% PASSED 56.22 66.90 61.64

Burhanpur

REGISTERED 3444 3192 6636

ABSENT 30 20 50

APPEARED 3414 3172 6586

I DIVISION 1027 1388 2415

TOTAL PASS 1836 2052 3888

% PASSED 53.77 64.69 59.03

Alirajpur

REGISTERED 2810 2354 5164

ABSENT 34 18 52

APPEARED 2776 2336 5112

I DIVISION 893 1014 1907

TOTAL PASS 2073 1836 3909

% PASSED 74.67 78.59 76.46