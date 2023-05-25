Madhya Pradesh: Agar Malwa’s Pushpalata secures 7th rank in XII result

Representative Image |

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): Two students of class X and one of XII secured top positions in the state merit list released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday.

Pushpalata Singh Kushwaha (PCB) of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Soyat Kalan got seventh position by securing 95.8% in class 12th.

Divya Patidar of Himalaya Academy secured ninth position in class X merit list by securing 97.2%. Siddhi Jain of Mahavir Jain School was ranked 10th with 97%.

In district merit list, Darshan Jain of Mahavir Jain School secured first rank in class XII with 94.6%. Second position was secured by Nitesh Kumar Dangi with 93.8% and third by Pragati Verma.

Similarly, in class X results, Maheep Rajawat secured first position with 96.2%, Mukta Gurjar stood second 95.8% and Tanuj Jain came third with 95.2%.