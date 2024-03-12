CISF RISING DAY: Airport Unit Shows Mettle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers and jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar celebrated their 55th Raising Day with pomp and gaiety.

The jawans of CISF demonstrated acts of bravery. On this occasion, Aditya Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) was the chief guest. The ceremony featured a spectacular march past and a series of attractive demonstrations by CISF Security Branch and the Dog Squad. On this occasion, two female and three male assistant sub- inspectors (ASI) were also promoted to the post of sub-inspector (SI) by deputy commandant Maninder Singh.

CISF was established in 1969 which is pioneer in providing security to industrial installations and other important institutions of the Government of India. CISF is providing impenetrable security to the city airport for the last 24 years. The purpose of celebrating this day is to acknowledge and honour the contributions and sacrifices made by CISF personnel in protecting vital assets of the nation.

Addressing the programme, chief guest Aditya Mishra said that the kind of support that CISF is giving in the economic progress of the country by providing security to strategic areas, power plants, ports and other important areas of our country is commendable. On this occasion, many distinguished guests including DCP Alok Sharma and ACP Vivek Chauhan were present.